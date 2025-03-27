SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Prediction: The 7th match of the Indian Premier League will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ahead of the game, check out the fantasy playing XI for the SRH vs LSG game on Thursday.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Match No. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium between the home team Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. SRH won their opening game of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals at their home venue. On the other hand, LSG suffered a one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their first game of the tournament. So, let us take a look at the Dream11 Playing XI and possible Playing XI for the upcoming clash ahead of the game.

Possible Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batter - Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh

All-Rounder - Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram

Bowler - Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

SRH vs LSG: Head-to-head comparison

Both teams have collided with each other on four different occasions. Out of these four, Lucknow has clinched the game three times, whereas Hyderabad has only won one match. The highest score between the two was also scored by Lucknow Super Giants, 185/3 in IPL 2023. Interestingly, the last three matches have been won by the Lucknow side convincingly against the Men in Orange.