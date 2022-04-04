SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live

Cricket
SRH vs LSG live streaming: All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022.
The 12th game of the IPL will take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed at the sixth position after playing 2 games and winning 1 of them whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson has only played 1 game this season against Rajasthan Royals which they lost by 61 runs and stand 10th at the points table.
Lucknow Super Giants will be riding high on confidence from their previous game against Chennai Super Kings as they managed to successfully chase down the massive target of 210 runs with 6 wickets in hand. Whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable last game against Rajasthan as they conceded 210 runs in the last match and were able to score 149 runs only during the chase.
Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this game whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to win their 1st game of the IPL this season.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants start?
The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 4 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.