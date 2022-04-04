SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow super Kings match in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 12 of the Indian Super Kings will take place between Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants who are captained by KL Rahul. While SRH is the only team in the tournament that has played only one game until now, LSG has played 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their 1st game of the season against Rajasthan Royals which they lost by 61 runs. Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand have had a hot and cold season so far as they lost their 1st match of this season but have won their previous game which was against Chennai Super Kings.

This game can be termed as batters vs bowlers as Sunrisers Hyderabad have a very dominant bowling attack with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, and T Natarajan whereas Lucknow Super Giants is a batting heavy side with KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Deepak Hooda in their team.

Dream11 Prediction – SRH vs LSG – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Adien Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera