SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine becomes first-ever overseas player with 200 wickets in IPL for a single franchise

During the SRH vs KKR clash in Hyderabad, Knight Riders' Sunil Narine etched his name in history books after he claimed two important wickets. Know about his recent milestones.

Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder, scripted history during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on Sunday. The former Windies player has now become the first-ever player in the history of the Indian Premier League to scalp 200 wickets for a single franchise. Yes, you read it right!

Not only this, but he is also the first-ever overseas player to achieve beach the 200-wicket mark in the cash-rich league. Now, Sunil Narine has 201 wickets to his kitty in 197 matches, which he took at an average of 25.53. These figures include one 5-wicket haul. He is also the third leading wicket-taker in IPL history, only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuxvendra Chahal.

Third bowler to reach 200 TATA IPL wickets

First overseas bowler to the milestone

First one to do it for a single franchise



The Sunil Narine pic.twitter.com/qSpGleIrzP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2026

Sunil Narine's IPL career

He made his debut in 2012 and has been an important pillar of KKR's bowling attack over the years. He also played a key role in KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024. He even won the Purple Cap in his debut IPL season.

Deets about SRH vs KKR clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Toss and elected to bat first. However, the home side were bundled out at 165 and with a complete over to spare. KKR, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position and set to clinch the game easily. After 15 overs, KKR are just 33 runs behind from the win, with 30 balls and nine wickets in hand.