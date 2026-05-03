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SRH vs KKR, Match 45 IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more

Match No 45 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the complete preview, including team form, head-to-head record, pitch conditions, and match predictions.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

SRH vs KKR, Match 45 IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more
SRH vs KKR match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Pic Credits: AI-Generated)
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After one month, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are set to lock horns with each other in a crucial league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As per the latest Standings, SRH are just a few steps away from reaching the Playoffs as they are currently sitting in the third position of the Points Table. On the other hand, KKR is among the worst-performing teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they are in the eighth spot in the table with just five points and two wins.

Ahead of this high-voltage game, let us take a look at some of the key stats of the rivalry, like head-to-head records, pitch conditions, and Possible Playing XI, among others.

SRH vs KKR: Head-to-head record

Total Matches - 21

SRH Won - 11

KKR Won -20

 

SRH vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (VC/WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi.

 

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report

 

Like most of the games in the tournament, the surface of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be a flat one again, offering good bounce for the batters and making stroke play easier.

 

The team batting first can post around 180+ total on the scoreboard easily in the day match. Meanwhile, the weather in Hyderabad is expected to be hot, dry, and clear with no rain threat, which means a full match is on the cards.

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