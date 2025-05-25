SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 68 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off in their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. Both teams, having experienced disappointing campaigns—SRH as last year's runner-up and KKR as the defending champions—are eager to conclude their seasons on a positive note with a victory.

The outcome of this match holds significant implications for the final standings in IPL 2025, potentially impacting the prize pool for both teams. This added incentive will undoubtedly motivate them to deliver their best performances in this crucial encounter.

Historically, KKR has maintained a strong advantage over SRH in the IPL, including a victory in the final of the previous season, which marked their third title win.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 68th Match

Date & Time: May 25, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch report

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have been favorable for batting during the IPL season, with some assistance for spinners. In past matches, teams batting first have won 45 times, while teams batting second have won 48 times. The average first innings score at this venue is 168.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Travis Head

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

SRH vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Angkrish Raghnu, Ajinkya Rahane, Travis Head, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

ALSO READ| PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair shine as Delhi Capitals dents Punjab Kings' hopes of top-two finish with 6-wicket win