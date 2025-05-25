IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR: Heinrich Klaasen scored an impressive century against Kolkata matching the record for the third-highest century set by Yusuf Pathan in 2010.

In a match that served as a testament to pride, Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders with a commanding 110-run victory in their final IPL 2025 fixture held in New Delhi on Sunday. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed his disappointment following the match, as his team concluded the season on a disappointing note. Chasing a formidable target of 279 runs, KKR was bowled out for 168 in just 18.4 overs, with standout performances from Sunrisers' bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Ehsan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey, each claiming three wickets. Manish Pandey emerged as KKR's top scorer, contributing 37 runs off 23 balls.

In the first innings, Heinrich Klaasen made history by scoring the joint-third fastest century in Indian Premier League history, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to an impressive total of 278/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The match commenced with SRH captain Pat Cummins winning the toss and electing to bowl first. The opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a solid foundation, as they swiftly surpassed the 50-run mark. Sunil Narine broke the opening stand in the seventh over, dismissing Abhishek for 32 runs off 16 balls. Narine struck again in the 13th over, claiming the wicket of Head, who scored a brisk 76 runs off 40 balls.

Following the departure of the openers, Klaasen and Ishan Kishan forged a formidable partnership during the middle overs. Kishan was dismissed in the 19th over after scoring 29 runs off 20 balls. Klaasen, however, continued his assault, reaching his century in the same over and finishing with an impressive unbeaten 105 runs off just 39 balls. Aniket Verma also made a valuable contribution, remaining not out on 12 runs, which included a four and a six.

