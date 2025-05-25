Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 278 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders marking the third-highest total ever in IPL history during a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on an impressive show, scoring 278/3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, marking their place in the record books once again with the third-highest total in Indian Premier League history. They already hold the record for the highest team total ever in the IPL, having blasted 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2024 season. Not to mention, they also racked up 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians in the same season.

But that’s not all—SRH also achieved the sixth-highest total with a staggering 266/7 against the Delhi Capitals. In their 2025 season opener against the Rajasthan Royals, they scored the second-highest total in IPL history with 286 runs. This means SRH now boasts four of the top five highest totals in the league’s history, with the Kolkata Knight Riders’ 272/7 against DC in 2024 being the only other team to break into that elite group.

Highest team totals in the IPL

287/3 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

286/6 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025

278/3 - SRH vs KKR, Delhi, 2025

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 - KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, 2024

266/7 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

In this match, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the tone with a blazing start, while Heinrich Klaasen added to the excitement with a remarkable century off just 37 balls. The Kolkata bowlers struggled to find their rhythm as the Hyderabad batsmen took full advantage of a flat pitch.

Klaasen led a dazzling top-order batting display, scoring an incredible 105 not out off 39 balls, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad reach a formidable 278 for 3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match on Sunday. Choosing to bat first, Klaasen was supported by Travis Head, who scored 76 off 40 balls, and opener Abhishek Sharma, who contributed a quick 32 runs off just 16 balls. Sunil Narine managed to take two wickets for 42 runs. Unfortunately, both teams are now out of the playoff race.

