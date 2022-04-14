SRH vs KKR dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

SRH vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2022

Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. While Sunrisers are currently placed at 8th place in the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are currently sitting in the second spot.

Shreyas Iyer led KKR have started their IPL 2022 campaign in excellent form, having won three of their five games. On the other hand, Kane Williamson led SRH have had their fair share of struggles, having won two games, and lost two games.

The good news for SRH is that they've won two matches in a row, and will be hoping to keep that momentum going.

Dream11 Prediction – SRH vs KKR – IPL 2022

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kane Williamson (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 15, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.