GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj was the standout player in Gujarat Titans' win over SRH.

Mohammed Siraj truly shone in GT's impressive 7-wicket win over SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was on fire with the ball, taking an incredible four wickets for just 17 runs, which was key in limiting SRH to 152 for 8 in their 20 overs after GT chose to bowl first. R Sai Kishore (2 for 24) and Prasidh Krishna (2 for 25) also played vital roles, each snagging two wickets.

Nitish Reddy was the top scorer for SRH with 31 runs, but the real star of the show was Siraj, who made his mark right from the first over and kept up the pressure throughout the innings.

In the second innings, SRH started strong with the ball, putting GT in a tough spot at 16 for 2 at one point. However, Washington Sundar's explosive 49 off 29 balls and Shubman Gill's steady unbeaten 61 off 43 deliveries shifted the momentum back to GT, leading them to a well-deserved victory.