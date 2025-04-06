Match No. 19 of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the home ground of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the game, check out Hyderabad's pitch report and some of the statistics of the venue.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: In match No. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to bounce back when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT). Pat Cummins-led side won their season's inaugural game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but lost three in a row post the match. On the other hand, GT have won two out of three games so far and are standing in the third spot in the Points Table of IPL 2025. Ahead of the game, check out how the pitch of Hyderabad will play tonight and some of the interesting facts about the venue.

SRH vs GT Pitch Report:

The pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is considered a bowler's graveyard and a batting paradise. Matches on this ground are generally high-scoring ones, and the team winning the toss should consider batting first against the opponent and put a mountain of runs on board, creating pressure.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be hot and there are almost no chances of rain during the SRH vs GT match. The daytime temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius, and at night, the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Recent stats at RGIS in Hyderabad

The total number of matches played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is 80. Out of these games, teams batting first have won 35 while teams chasing have emerged victorious 44 times. Only one has been washed away so far.

The highest total on this ground is 286/6, which was scored by SRH against Rajasthan Royals this season. The highest run chase in Hyderabad, 217/7, was done by the Rajasthan Royals against the Deccan Chargers in 2008.

The average first innings score on this pitch is 163 runs and the highest individual score in IPL is registered by David Warner when he smashed 126 off 56 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017.