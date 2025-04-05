SRH vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 19 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to face off against Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League. This clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently, Gujarat Titans sit fourth in the points table, boasting two wins and one loss from their three matches. They recently triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, which should give them a nice boost of confidence heading into this game. However, they will be missing Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons—a significant setback for the team.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, with just one win and three losses in their four matches. After a promising start with a win in their opening game, they’ve struggled in the last three outings. They’ll be hoping that playing at home will turn their luck around and spark a change in their fortunes.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 19th Match

Date & Time: Apr 06, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (captain), Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

SRH vs GT My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Aniket Verma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

