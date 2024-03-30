Twitter
Cricket

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

SRH vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 12 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the doubleheader at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Gujarat Titans, began their IPL 2024 journey with a strong win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. However, they stumbled in their second match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, had a tough start to their 2024 campaign, losing narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs. However, they made a strong comeback in their second game against Mumbai Indians (MI), winning by 31 runs at home.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match 12

Date & Time: Mar 31, 03:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium,  Ahmedabad

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Heirich Klaasen, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Aiden Markram

All-rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma

SRH vs GT My Dream11 Team

Heirich Klaasen, Wriddhiman Saha, Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Spencer Johnson

 

