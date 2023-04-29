SRH vs Delhi, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Source: Twitter

David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of IPL 2023. The clash will start at 7:30 pm at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams now have 2 wins in their 7 matches and are at the bottom of the table with 4 points. In their previous encounter that happened on Monday (April 24) DC did not bat very well but a 69 runs stand between Manish Pandey and Axar Patel took their team to a decent total of 144. Whereas while bowling Capitals were outstanding as they bowled some extremely tight spells in the middle overs and did not let Aiden Markram’s side to open their arms. With building up pressure the Orange Army started collapsing and failed to chase 144.

After 2 consecutive victories David Warner and Co has a chance to climb up the points table for the first time in the tournament. Whereas with three back-to-back losses Sunrisers Hyderabad has lost all the momentum they created and would want to get back their winning days. Both teams are struggling with their batting line up which is a big concern for upcoming matches.

It will be exciting to see whether Warner and Co will register their third consecutive victory or SRH will end DC’s winning streak in Delhi.

Match Details: DC vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Captain : David Warner

Vice Captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav



DC vs SRH My Dream 11 team

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav



DC vs SRH Probable XI:

DC playing 11 vs SRH : David Warner©, Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

SRH playing 11 vs DC: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram©, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi