SRH vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 55 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Facing the looming threat of elimination, Sunrisers Hyderabad will return home on Monday, May 5th, to take on the struggling Delhi Capitals in a crucial match to rejuvenate their IPL 2025 campaign.

The Delhi Capitals currently sit just outside the qualification bracket with 12 points from 10 games. Despite a strong start to the season, winning five of their first six matches, they have faltered in recent games, losing three out of their last four. With only four games remaining, including the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the road ahead looks challenging for the Capitals as they face teams currently ranked higher in the points table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign has derailed this season, despite retaining the experienced core of their 2024 squad that finished as runners-up. Struggling to find their footing, they have managed only one win in their first five games and two wins in their last five outings. With six points to their name and four games left to play, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still mathematically in contention, but they will need other results to go their way if they hope to make a late surge up the table.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 55th Match

Date & Time: May 05, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Injury/unavailability: During DC's last game against KKR in Delhi, Axar sustained an injury to his left hand on the field. Despite this setback, he displayed remarkable determination by returning to bat during the chase. Apart from Axar's injury, there are currently no availability concerns within the Delhi camp.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (vice-captain)

Batters: Travid Head, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (captain), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

SRH vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Travis Head (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

