SRH vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals fans felt a sigh of relief as rain saved their team from a possible embarrassing defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the match was called off by the umpires, both teams shared one point each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Neither Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) nor Delhi Capitals (DC) but rain won tonight as the match was called off. Both teams now share one point each, and SRH is officially out of the race for the Playoffs. On the other hand, luck seemed to be on DC's side tonight, despite the debacle with the bat in Hyderabad. After gaining one point from the game, Delhi Capitals are still alive in the tournament. Check out the detailed match report of the SRH vs DC game below.

Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins flipped the Toss coin and it landed in his favour. He opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

First Innings

Delhi Capitals openers Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis came out to bat. However, it was the SRH skipper Pat Cummins' night tonight as he dismissed Karun Nair on the first ball of the game. Not only this, in his second over, he repeated the same and dismissed Faf on the first ball. Cummins repeated the same in his 3rd wicket as well as he took Abishek Porel's wicket. With KL Rahul's wicket, DC were 5 down at 29.

Things began to pick up for DC with the 50+ partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to put 133 runs on board in 20 overs. For SRH, Pat Cummins took a 3-wicket haul while Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket each.

Second Innings

After nearly two hours of heavy rain, the two umpires discussed the situation on the field with the ground staff and decided to call off the game to avoid the risk of any injuries at this stage. Both SRH and DC shared one point each, but the chances of the Pat Cummins-led side reaching the Playoffs are officially done now. On the other hand, DC are still alive in the tournament and still stand at the 5th position in the Points Table but with 13 points now.