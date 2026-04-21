SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s ton, Malinga’s 4-fer power Sunrisers Hyderabad to fourth straight win

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Ishan Kishan-led SRH jumped to third spot in the Points Table with a dominant 48-run win over DC.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their fourth consecutive victory with a dominant 48-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). Among the standout performers, Abhishek Sharma slammed an unbeaten century, while Eshan Malinga starred with a four-wicket haul and Harsh Dubey chipped in with three wickets to seal the emphatic win. With this win, SRH have moved up to the third spot in the Points Table with eight points. Take a look at the detailed report of SRH vs DC.

Toss

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in 'Bapu' Axar Patel's favour. DC chose to bowl first against the home side.

First Innings

Batting first, Travishek (Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma) gave another perfect start to Hyderabad as both openers added nearly 100 runs before the Australian batter fell prey to Axar Patel at 37. Abhishek went on to slam his second IPL century, bringing his side into complete dominance. After Ishan Kishan's dismissal, he built a partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the 3rd wicket and added over 50 runs, taking the final total to 242/2 in 20 overs. Klaasen scored 37 off just 13 balls.

Second Innings

Chasing mammoth 243, DC lost Pathum Nissanka early in the 3rd over. However, KL Rahul and Nitish Rana built a good partnership for the second wicket and took the total past 100 within 10 overs. Nitish also went on to complete his first half-century of the season. But in the 10th over, Sakib Hussain removed KL Rahul at 37, breaking the crucial partnership. In the next over, Eshan Malinga scalped the wickets of Nitish Rana and David Miller on back-to-back balls. DC went from 107/1 to 107/4 in a few moments.

Later, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi added over 50 runs for the 5th wicket, but it was Malinga again who broke the partnership, removing Stubbs at 27. He also dismissed Ashutosh Sharma on the last ball of his 4-over spell, taking a 4-wicket haul.

In the last over, Harsh Dubey took three wickets, and it was a perfect finish for SRH. Hyderabad won the match by 48 runs.

Player of the Match