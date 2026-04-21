FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress President Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe at PM Modi; says 'Modi is a liar, anti-women and anti-poor'

Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026

Awarapan 2 release date locked: It's Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947, both films will clash for Independence Day weekend

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI imposes strict curbs ahead of polls- No bike rallies, pillions riders during day

After Lenskart's 'hijab allowed, not bindi, sindoor row' temple discovered at store sparks fresh controversy, details here

CSK suffer huge setback as in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre gets ruled of IPL 2026: Check reason

Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here

Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor

Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'

Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeCricket

CRICKET

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026

After the GT vs MI game, the spotlight now shifts to another blockbuster contest. Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026
SRH vs DC match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. At the Points Table, SRH are sitting at the 4th position with six points and three wins in 6 games, whereas DC are just behind the Orange Army in the Standings as they are at the 5th spot with six points. However, DC have played one game less than SRH so far.

Ahead of this crucial mid-season blockbuster clash, let us take a look at their head-to-head records, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and what could decide the outcome of this high-stakes encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 26

SRH Won - 13

DC Won - 12

No Results - 1

The SRH vs DC rivalry is one to watch out for, as in 10 out of their 26 contests, the match winner was decided by under 15 or within 2 minutes.

SRH vs DC: Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, and Sakib Hussain.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, and Mukesh Kumar.

SRH vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is again batting-friendly, specifically during evening matches. The venue is also a high-scoring one, as in IPL 2026, the average first innings total is around 200. For pacer, early ball movement can help in scalping wickets, but as the match progresses, the pitch settles, and spinners can take advantage of the conditions in the middle overs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark
Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress President Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe at PM Modi; says 'Modi is a liar, anti-women and anti-poor'
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress President Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe a
Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'
Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji
SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026
SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of
Awarapan 2 release date locked: It's Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947, both films will clash for Independence Day weekend
Awarapan 2 release date locked: It's Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement