SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more of Match 31 in IPL 2026

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CRICKET
After the GT vs MI game, the spotlight now shifts to another blockbuster contest. Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. At the Points Table, SRH are sitting at the 4th position with six points and three wins in 6 games, whereas DC are just behind the Orange Army in the Standings as they are at the 5th spot with six points. However, DC have played one game less than SRH so far.
Ahead of this crucial mid-season blockbuster clash, let us take a look at their head-to-head records, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and what could decide the outcome of this high-stakes encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Total Matches Played - 26
SRH Won - 13
DC Won - 12
No Results - 1
The SRH vs DC rivalry is one to watch out for, as in 10 out of their 26 contests, the match winner was decided by under 15 or within 2 minutes.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, and Sakib Hussain.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, and Mukesh Kumar.
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is again batting-friendly, specifically during evening matches. The venue is also a high-scoring one, as in IPL 2026, the average first innings total is around 200. For pacer, early ball movement can help in scalping wickets, but as the match progresses, the pitch settles, and spinners can take advantage of the conditions in the middle overs.