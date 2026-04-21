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SRH vs DC: Axar Patel enters elite Delhi Capitals list with milestone achievement in IPL 2026

With the SRH vs DC match in Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel etched his name in the history books. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST

SRH vs DC: Axar Patel enters elite Delhi Capitals list with milestone achievement in IPL 2026
Only Axar Patel managed to take one wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper, etched his name in the IPL record books with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Axar has now become the third player ever to have played 100 matches for the Delhi-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has joined the elite list of players like Rishabh Pant and Amit Mishra, who have also featured for DC in over 100 IPL games.

 

Axar Patel joined DC in 2019 after being associated with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for five seasons. He was announced as skipper of the Capitals ahead of the 2025 edition. He is set to break Mishra's record after he plays four more games in the ongoing tournament.

 

Record of player with most matches for Delhi Capitals

 

Rishabh Pant - 111 matches

Amit Mishra - 103 matches

Axar Patel - 100 matches

David Warner - 91 matches

Shreyas Iyer - 87 matches

Virender Sehwag - 86 matches

 

Apart from these, players like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Pandey, Umesh Yadav, and Morne Morkel have played over 50 matches for the Delhi Capitals.

 

SRH beat DC by 48 runs

The DC skipper won the Toss and elected to field first against the home side. Batting first, SRH posted a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma's unbeaten 135 off 68 balls. For DC, only Axar Patel managed to pick up a wicket against SRH, and the other one was a runout from Nitish Rana.

Chasing 243, Delhi Capitals started well but lost the rhythm in the middle overs after Eshan Malinga removed three top DC batters. In the end, DC lost the match by 48 runs, while SRH jumped to third spot in the Points Table.

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