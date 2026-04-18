SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderabad win; Malinga takes three, Nitish Reddy two

Praful Hingne produced a nerveless finish in the final over to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a thrilling win. Earlier, Eshan Malinga starred with three wickets while Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with two in the IPL 2026 clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Chennai Super Kings with a nail-biting 10-run win in Match 27 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Defending a big target of 194, Sunrisers leaned on a sharp, disciplined bowling display—Eshan Malinga led the charge, and Praful Hinge sealed it with nerves of steel in the final over.

Those final six balls had everyone on their feet. Chennai needed 15 runs—certainly possible with the batting depth they have. SRH tossed the ball to Praful Hinge, who, honestly, hadn't been the most economical earlier in the night. His first ball was a high no-ball, a real pressure moment, and you could almost feel the momentum shift toward Chennai. But Hinge shook it off. He fired four laser-sharp yorkers, keeping the batters tied down just when it mattered most. His biggest moment came when Jamie Overton, who had been smashing the ball, mistimed a full delivery and lofted it to long-off. Liam Livingstone made no mistake. The over sealed it. CSK finished at 184 for 8—so close, but just short.

Bowling made all the difference for Hyderabad. Eshan Malinga stood out with his 3 for 29. Not only did he break a couple of dangerous stands, but he also found the knack for picking up wickets right when CSK were trying to hit top gear. Malinga’s second spell, in particular, quieted the crowd just as CSK threatened to surge ahead. Nitish Kumar Reddy backed him up well, grabbing 2 wickets for 31 runs—including the key breakthrough of Shivam Dube, a player who often dictates the middle overs for Chennai. On the CSK side, Anshul Kamboj shone with the ball as well. He collected 3 for 22 and walked away with the Purple Cap for top wicket-taker, but his effort came in a losing cause.

Sunrisers originally posted a competitive total thanks to two blazing knocks. Abhishek Sharma set the tone right out of the gate, smashing 59 off just 22 balls. He really punished the CSK seamers in the powerplay and gave SRH a head start. After the early fireworks, Heinrich Klaasen took over. He combined composure and clean hitting—scoring 59 from 39 balls—to keep the innings together, even as wickets tumbled around him. Jamie Overton did pull CSK back in the death overs with a quick burst of wickets, but by then, Hyderabad had put up a fighting total of 194 for 9.

At the end of the day, this match had everything—big hits, clever bowling, pressure moments, and a finish that cricket fans love. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s balance and ability to hold their nerve, especially with the ball in the last few overs, made all the difference.

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