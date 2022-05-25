LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

RCB vs LSG match details

Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in the Eliminator match of this season of the Tata IPL. Lucknow Super Giants ended at the third position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore finished off at the fourth spot on the points table.

READ: IPL 2022 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Lucknow Super Giants played fourteen matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won nine matches and were pipped by Rajasthan Royals on the net run rate to the third place.

RCB managed to win 8 out of 14 matches and finished in the fourth position in the points table. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the previous match by 8 wickets after chasing a target of 169 runs in 18.4 overs. Former captain Virat Kohli scored 73 runs off 54 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Here is all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants start? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on May 25 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants take place? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the Eden Gardena, Kolkata. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ: IPL 2022: David Miller, Hardik Pandya propel Gujarat Titans to their maiden final

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav