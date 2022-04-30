SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Chennai Super Kings on May 1

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday. Both the teams have had a completely opposite journey in the tournament.

While Kane Williamson led SRH lost their opening two games, they then won their next five matches but suffered a recent defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK meanwhile have only won two of their eight games, and have just our points to show for their efforts this season.

So, Sunrisers Hyderabad who are currently in fourth place in the league standings will try to solidify their grip on the top four, while CSK will hope to rise up from ninth place in the league standings.

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Shashank Singh

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner / Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, MS Dhoni, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.