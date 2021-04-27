IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, says he is 'grateful' to all

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan who pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), underwent knee surgery on Tuesday (April 27).

Taking to social media, Natarajan wrote, "Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention, and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me."

The pacer had earlier in a video posted on SRH's official Twitter handle said, "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season. Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season. Thank you to the SRH family, support staff, and players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I'm going to miss the SRH family this season. I have no words to say right now. I wish SunRisers go out and win every game. Best wishes".

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer featured in only two games for SRH this season, taking two wickets.

"I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season."@Natarajan_91 has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/b4mzS3Rfrp April 23, 2021

Skipper David Warner had given a fitness update on Natarajan, saying: "He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine."

Natarajan had also missed four T20Is against England and he only made his way back into the team for the final T20I of the five-match series after working on his knee at the National Cricket Academy.SRH will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(Inputs from ANI)