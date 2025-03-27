SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: In the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants showcased a super game against the Orange Army. The Rishabh Pant-led side clinched the match against Pat Cummins' Orange Army in Hyderabad. Check out the complete match report and updated Points Table.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad tonight. Ahead of the game, the home side was being considered a dominant one but things went all South for them against the Rishabh Pant-led team. Despite the massive crowd support and their favourite batting pitch, SRH couldn't churn out another 2 points against LSG, who have a below-average bowling lineup. Below is the detailed match report of the SRH vs LSG match and also check out the updated Points Table of IPL 2025.

Toss

Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants skipper, won the toss and chose to field first against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the chat, Pant revealed that there is one change in their team for the game as Avesh Khan has been included in the Playing XI in place of Shahzad Ahmed.

First Innings

The pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which was considered batter-friendly, couldn't help the home side score another big total. However, with a few healthy partnerships and a powerful knock from Travis Head, SRH were able to put 191 runs on board. For LSG, Shardul Thakur took four wickets, including important ones like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Second Innings

Chasing a relatively low score at this ground, Super Giants' openers entered the ground fully charged up with Aiden Markram and Impact Player Mitchell March. But Markram returned back to the pavilion early, following which Nicholas Pooran came out in the middle. Things went all South for SRH when Markram and Pooran hammered sixes and boundaries across the ground, scoring 77 runs in the Powerplay. SRH skipper Pat Cummins removed Pooran at 70 but it was too late for the Orange Army as the damage was already done. After Pooran's departure, things were easy for LSG in chasing the 192-run target, and they also achieved it comfortably in 16.1 overs.

Updated Points table after SRH vs LSG match