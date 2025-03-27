CRICKET
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: In the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants showcased a super game against the Orange Army. The Rishabh Pant-led side clinched the match against Pat Cummins' Orange Army in Hyderabad. Check out the complete match report and updated Points Table.
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad tonight. Ahead of the game, the home side was being considered a dominant one but things went all South for them against the Rishabh Pant-led team. Despite the massive crowd support and their favourite batting pitch, SRH couldn't churn out another 2 points against LSG, who have a below-average bowling lineup. Below is the detailed match report of the SRH vs LSG match and also check out the updated Points Table of IPL 2025.
Toss
Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants skipper, won the toss and chose to field first against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the chat, Pant revealed that there is one change in their team for the game as Avesh Khan has been included in the Playing XI in place of Shahzad Ahmed.
First Innings
The pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which was considered batter-friendly, couldn't help the home side score another big total. However, with a few healthy partnerships and a powerful knock from Travis Head, SRH were able to put 191 runs on board. For LSG, Shardul Thakur took four wickets, including important ones like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.
Second Innings
Chasing a relatively low score at this ground, Super Giants' openers entered the ground fully charged up with Aiden Markram and Impact Player Mitchell March. But Markram returned back to the pavilion early, following which Nicholas Pooran came out in the middle. Things went all South for SRH when Markram and Pooran hammered sixes and boundaries across the ground, scoring 77 runs in the Powerplay. SRH skipper Pat Cummins removed Pooran at 70 but it was too late for the Orange Army as the damage was already done. After Pooran's departure, things were easy for LSG in chasing the 192-run target, and they also achieved it comfortably in 16.1 overs.
Updated Points table after SRH vs LSG match
DNA TV Show: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's family registered under MGNREGA? Know here
Meet Bollywood's biggest director, his one film earned Rs 2000 crores, was once software developer, now will bring India's costliest film with...
Immigration Bill 2025 passed in LS, Amit Shah says,‘India not Dharamsala...infiltrators enter through Bengal’
L2E: Empuraan box office collection day 1: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film scores highest opening for Malayalam, earns Rs 21 crore
'Phir se aa gaye yeh ma******d': Sanjay Dutt hurls abuse at paparazzi, video goes viral, netizens get divided
Namo Bharat: NCRTC launches new programme, passengers can earn free trips by...
Govt's new ‘Sahkar taxi’ service to compete with Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola, Uber, to be launched in...
Meet billionaire, known as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, whose net worth is Rs...
When is Eid al-Fitr 2025? Moon sighting dates, timings, and celebrations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK
Will US ban RAW? India rejects USCIRF Report on intelligence agency
Meet man who once led Elon Musk's company, has Rs 32579 crore net worth, now laying off over 900 employees from...
SRH s LSG Match Report: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets courtesy Pooran-Marsh, check updated Points Table
US govt cover-ups, pharma lies on fake vaccines EXPOSED: Doctor on Joe Rogan's podcast REVEALS truth
Kunal Kamra lands in deeper trouble, Maharashtra Assembly admits breach of privilege notice
Kunal Kamra slams mainstream media, calls it 'vultures', mouthpiece of ruling party
Will US impose sanctions on Pakistan Army chief, govt officials? Bipartisan bill introduced in US House
Why is Salman Khan's Kick being delayed? Writer Rajat Arora reveals: 'We wanted it to have...'
Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 1000 crore in this company, to be utilised in...
'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' depicts crime-politics nexus in West Bengal, Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee share insights
Gautam Adani's Rs 105000 crore company's shares jump over 8% after it acquires...
How to Choose the Right Health Insurance Plan in Chennai?
Peddi: Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana's film gets its title, first look revealed on actor's 40th birthday; netizens say 'same Pushpa vibes'
Salman Khan reveals he danced on Sikandar song with broken ribs, Aamir Khan jokes 'he breaks other people’s ribs too'
This state set to hike milk prices by Rs 4 per litre from April 1, not UP, Haryana, Gujarat, it is...
Who is Zohran Mamdani, NYC Mayoral candidate? know his INDIAN connection, details here
Income tax rules changing from April 1: 5 major updates taxpayers need to know
Salman Khan wins netizens by sporting Rs 61 lakh Ram Mandir watch at Sikandar promotions, here's where you can buy it
Javed Akhtar Backs Mohanlal and Mammootty Amid Sabarimala Puja Controversy, THIS is what he said
This city has overtaken Mumbai as Asia’s billionaire capital, not Delhi, Tokyo or Bengaluru; it is...
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas predicts 'dystopian' future in podcast with Nikhil Kamath: 'Unfortunately there's going to be lot of...'
IPL 2025: Major records that could be broken in tonight's SRH vs LSG clash
Chaitra Navratri 2025 dates: Check history, significance, rituals and more
PM Modi writes to Muhammad Yunus, highlights shared history amid strained India-Bangladesh ties
Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump in chic Rs 52K Balenciaga pink top with Sidharth Malhotra, see pic
India ranks higher than US in the list of..., Pakistan is ranked at 65th spot
How has IPL emerged as economic powerhouse? Value soared from $400 million to $16.4, how much has it contributed to Indian economy?
King Charles welcomed with ‘Dhoom Machale’ song at royal ceremony, netizens give funny references from...
Hurun Global Rich List: Gautam Adani becomes India's biggest wealth gainer, Mukesh Ambani drops out of...
Kerala Lottery Result March 27: Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize winner is...
Salim Khan reviews Sikandar, veteran writer shares his opinion on Salman Khan-starrer: 'Ek-ek scene ke baad...'
Kundli: How your birth chart holds key to your success and happiness
International languages you should learn during your school years
Complete guide to machinery business loans for your growing enterprise
Inside Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez’s grand Venice wedding: $500 million yacht, luxury hotels, and elite guests
R Ashwin disappointed over lack of recognition for bowlers in IPL: 'Super four, Super sixer, everything is there but...'
Did Jofra Archer deliberately bowl wides to deny Quinton de Kock from his century? Check netizens' reactions
Watch: Akash Ambani accompanies Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to visit grieving Ayan Mukerji after his father's death
Ensuring data privacy and protection in AI-enhanced cloud environments: A novel framework-written by Bhashwanth Kadapagunta
RC16 is titled Peddi: Ram Charan looks unrecognisable in first look posters from Buchi Babu Sana's film with Janhvi Kapoor
Nimrat Kaur talks about learnings and failings, says 'I learnt to question': 'Getting up to start all over again'
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath's barbs on language row: 'Political black comedy at its darkest'
Prabhas to secretly marry prominent Hyderabad businessman’s daughter? Here’s the truth
How will Muslims react to BJP's Eid gift 'Saugat-e-Modi'? Is it politics of appeasement?
Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Elon Musk remains world's richest person even after losing over USD 100000000000 in net worth
Aamir Khan's auditon video for Ravi Kishan's role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies goes viral, watch
From sleepless nights to stunning sixes: Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma shares moments of depression before comeback in IPL 2025
Gautam Adani shares viral video of wheelchair-bound employee of Adani Group doing bungee jumping, WATCH
Salman Khan confirms Sooraj Barjatya's film, explains why Atlee's film didn't materialise: 'Woh film 2 film ka...'
What is Studio Ghibli, inspiration for new ChatGPT feature that has taken internet by storm
'You will regret...': Neha Kakkar breaks her silence on getting trolled for crying after she arrives late at concert
Kunal Kamra calls Eknath Shinde 'traitor': Mumbai Police issue second summons after he fails to appear
Gauri Khan rocks Rs 3,60,000 Dior crop jacket at airport with effortless style
Meet man, NIT Karnataka alumnus, got 5,83,000 rank in IIT-JEE, later cracked UPSC ESE with AIR 1, he is from...
Celebrating decade of educational excellence: Tata ClassEdge Classroom Championship marks its 10th milestone
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan full film leaked online hours after release
United States: Woman strips naked, bites and stabs people with pencil at Texas airport
Sara Ali Khan admits feeling jealous of Alia Bhatt's National Award win: 'I dehumanized her...'
Salman Khan breaks his silence on Lawrence Bishnoi's death threats: 'Bhagwan, Allah sab...'
Priyanka Taranekar enhances patient retention with data-driven healthcare loyalty strategies
EAM S Jaishankar on rebuilding India-China ties: 'We are very realistic about it'
When Shakti Kapoor talked about Govinda being insecure: 'He once came...'
'Jaya ji is a woman with...': Hanif Zaveri defends Jaya Bachchan for her public outbursts, reveals she behaves rudely because of...
Man marries off wife to her lover after finding out about her affair, says this about children
England cricketer Adil Rashid's favourite song has a Salman Khan connection, it is...
Delhi weather update: National Capital sees hottest day of 2025 on Wednesday, temperature soars to...
Plastic in your Coca-Cola? Over 10,000 bottles recalled in these states, know all about it
Ahead of Sikandar, Salman Khan gives big update on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, says its not..
Meet IAS Sarada Muraleedharan, Kerala Chief Secretary who called out skin colour, gender bias with Facebook post
Why were Meerut murder accused Sahil Shukla's long hair chopped off? Know rules on hair and beard in prisons
Swastika Mukherjee confesses to having only '6 serious relationships', reveals daughter Anwesha still approves of her former partner Jeet: 'I will never forgive you'
After Shruthi Narayanan private 'casting couch' video leaks online, actress takes this big step
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bouncer allegedly slaps bus driver after minor collision, then Bungalow supervisor comes and...: Report
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad to Ghaziabad in just 30 mins, THIS new expressway set to open by...
Elderly couple who eloped decades ago finally get to have their fairytale wedding! WATCH viral video
Donald Trump moves to protect US auto industry with 25% hefty import tariffs
Shruthi Narayanan, whose private casting couch video has leaked, works in this TV serial with more than 600 episodes
Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Vivek Oberoi’s acting skills, says ‘everything is pinpoint’: ‘If you take 18 shots…’
Radhika Merchant keeps it chic in polka dots top and black trousers at Jamnagar event with Anant Ambani
D Gukesh reveals 'captain cool' MS Dhoni's skills helped him become World Chess Champion: 'He doesn’t react to...'
Sara Tendulkar enjoys a ride with daughter of THIS former star cricketer, who is also a...
Meet man, who sold his startup for nearly Rs 85,662,500,000 crore, now has no income, looking for...
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Dream11 fantasy playing XI tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match
DNA TV Show: Are Gen Z kids violent?
Kunal Kamra criticises T-Series after visibility of 'Naya Bharat' video blocked on YouTube
Meet woman, photographer turned bouncer, who now handles security of high-profile celebs like....she is...
This flop film was first movie of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai together, was inspired by Hollywood classic, it earned only...
Salman Khan reveals the biggest roadblock in his parents' marriage was not Hindu-Muslim cultural practices but...
'Marksheet lena aya tha': Giant crocodile spotted roaming on IIT Bombay campus, WATCH viral video
RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 Match Report: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 guides Kolkata to clinch 8-wicket win over Rajasthan
IPL's brand value crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, earns revenue of Rs 12,000 crore but exempted from....