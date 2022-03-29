WATCH: SRH pacer Umran Malik clicks 150kph against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Considered one of the fastest bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Umran Malik surely surprised one and all with his speed in the IPL 2021. The young lad from Jammu and Kashmir again impressed all after he bowled at 150kph in the 15th edition.

In the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the pacer demonstrated his speed on numerous occasions as he stunned the RR batters. Surely in his very first over, he went for 21 runs but the speeds were soaring fast.

He finally got his first victim in Devdutt Padikkal, who was smashing the ball across the park. The Rajasthan batter had to walk off after scoring 41 runs in 29 balls. Surely, the bowler must have benefited most from SRH's bowling coach Dale Steyn.

Earlier, ahead of the clash, Malik had surprised all with his speed during the SRH net session. He had in fact stunned Nicholas Pooran with his raw pace and bounce. Malik troubled the West Indian with his quick deliveries and left him clueless at times.