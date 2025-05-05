Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Shami received a death threat via email on Sunday, amid IPL 2025, and an FIR has been registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. As Shami plays in the IPL 2025, the sender has also demanded a ransom.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Shami received a death threat via email on Sunday, amid IPL 2025, and an FIR has been registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The FIR was lodged on Monday on the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and stated that the report was registered on behalf of Shami by his brother Haseeb and named Rajput Sindar as the sender of the threat email.

According to the FIR, the sender also demanded the ransom of Rs one crore from the cricketer who is busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The FIR has been registered under the following sections: Indian Penal Code (BNS), 2023 Section 308(4), Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66d and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66e and the police is investigating the matter.

In nine matches for SRH in IPL 2025 so far, Shami has only bagged six wickets at an average of 56.17. He was impressive in India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign, where he scalped nine wickets in five matches, including a five-fer against Bangladesh in their opening encounter in Dubai.

Earlier, the Indian team head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also received a death threat via email last month. “We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated. Gautam Gambhir is already under Delhi Police protection, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements,” said DCP (Central) V. Harsha Vardhan.

A complaint with the Delhi Police was filed after Gambhir received death threats in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives and left several injured.

"As we spoke, please find below the "Threat Mails" received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach, Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the F.l.R accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," PS to Gambhir wrote in a mail to Rajender Nagar SHO and DCP, Central.



