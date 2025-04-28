The vacation comes at a crucial time, with a few days before their next match. This trip is meant to give the players some much-needed downtime before they return to action. SRH cricketers are enjoying the trip with their family and children for the mini-vacation in middle of IPL 2025.

Sun Risers Hyderabad owner Kavya Marhan is making significant moves this IPL season. Following SRH's crucial five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium, Kavya decided to reward the Pat Cummins-led team with a rejuvenating getaway to the Maldives.

This is not just a typical break; it's an opportunity to recharge and refocus as SRH strives to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team has been putting in a lot of effort, and as the IPL season intensifies, this small vacation could provide the mental reset they need before their next major match.

A 35-second video shared by SRH on social media showed the players relaxing in paradise. The vacation comes at a crucial time, with a few days before their next match. This trip is meant to give the players some much-needed downtime before they return to action.

The win at Chepauk wasn’t just any victory, it revitalised SRH’s playoff ambitions. With three wins from nine matches, SRH currently holds the eighth position on the points table.

SRH cricketers are enjoying Maldives trip with their family and children for the mini-vacation in middle of IPL 2025.

This victory was a significant milestone, marking the end of a losing streak against Chennai at the Chepauk venue. The team’s morale is boosted, but there’s still a long road ahead. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and SRH will need to keep the momentum going to secure a playoff spot.

Did Kavya Maran accompany her team on this much-needed vacation? Let's delve into the details.

The anticipation surrounding SRH’s next steps has fans buzzing, especially with the question of whether Kavya Maran accompanied her players on their getaway. There is no official confirmation that Kavya Maran is also present with her team.

Regardless of her presence in the Maldives, Kavya Maran’s choice to send the players on this trip underscores her leadership and dedication to the team's support. It highlights that behind every thriving IPL franchise, there's a leader deeply invested in the team's welfare and achievements.

As SRH prepares for their upcoming match, this respite could be pivotal in refocusing the team. The hope is that the Maldives trip rejuvenates the team, providing them with the energy and concentration needed to excel throughout the remainder of the season.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will next square off against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on May 2, Friday.