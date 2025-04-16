In middle of IPL 2025, SRH's owner Kavya Maran has picked RCB's player for Rs 30 lakh. He likely to play next match against Mumbai Indians on April 17.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury. Now for Zampa's replacement SRH's owner Kavya Maran has picked a 21-year-old player who was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The franchise has signed promising Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement. The announcement was made on social media on Monday, April 14th. The post simply stated that Zampa was injured, without providing further details about the nature of the injury. Ravichandran is primarily a top-to-middle-order batter who can bat at different speeds and has an elegant style, though he can also bowl a bit.

“Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh," IPL said in a statement.

Who is Smaran Ravichandran?

Smaran Ravichandran, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has proven many franchises wrong with his subsequent performances. He scored a match-winning century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final for Karnataka and followed up with more centuries in the Ranji Trophy. These achievements came after he scored 302 runs in the Maharaja Trophy, averaging 43.14 with a strike rate of 145.19 while playing for the Gulbarga Mystics.

The 21-year-old player, who hails from Karnataka, reportedly impressed coaches during pre-season nets with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It might be challenging for him to get immediate playing time in the SRH team due to their strong batting lineup, but if given the opportunity, he could become a star.

Smaran has played seven first-class games, scoring over 500 runs at an average of 64.50, including a double century against Punjab. In List A matches, he has played 10 games, accumulating 433 runs at an average of 72.16 with two centuries. In T20s, Smaran has scored 170 runs in six matches, maintaining a strike rate of 170.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won only two out of six matches played this season. They currently hold the ninth position on the Points Table, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.245. Their highest team total this season is 286 runs, while their lowest score is 120 runs. The Pat Cummins-led SRH is all set to square off with Hardik Pandya-led MI on April 17.