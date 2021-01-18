Sreesanth wins hearts and earns respect of man who criticised him on Twitter for sledging

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth has been grabbing headlines since his return to cricket after serving a 7-year long ban from the sport. Last week, the 37-year old was in the news for sledging the 19-year old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, after which the youngster hit two sixes off his next two balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game between Kerala and Mumbai.

While the pacer was heavily criticised for sledging a young batsman almost half his age, the Kerala born cricketer won the hearts of the fans and earned the respect of a Twitter user, after he called him a 'bluster'.

The user wrote, "Someone tell @sreesanth36 a long run-up & sledging doesn’t make anyone a world-class fast bowler. But getting hammered after you sledge makes it clear you’re more bluster than a bowler."

Sreesanth, took the criticism on his chin and replied that he gives his best on every delivery he bowls and commended Yashasvi Jaiswal saying that the two sixes he hit were great pick up shots and wished the best for him.

Sreesanth wrote, "Thanks a lot for the information..really appreciate ,u took time out to write this. I always give the very best to every delivery,and that was some great pick up shots and he is a very good and he is gonna keep getting better ,proud of the way he plays nd may god bless him and family (sic)."

The user was impressed by the fast bowler's response and said that he earned his respect.

The user wrote again that he got a lesson from Sreesanth about how to take criticism and was impressed the way he responded to the criticism.