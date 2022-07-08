Sreesanth shares video of MS Dhoni's IPL dismissal on his 41st B'day, fans ask 'ye kya tarika hai..'

Sreesanth shares old video of MS Dhoni's dismissal on his birthday

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday in the presence of his wife and some close friends. Being one of the most successful and beloved players of all time, the legendary batsman was hailed by his fans and his teammates who flooded social media with their messages for Dhoni.

While Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina called Dhoni their 'elder brother', Sourav Ganguly hailed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain as a fantastic leader.

Amid all of the wishes that poured in for MS Dhoni, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth decided to wish his former captain in a unique manner.

Sreesanth, who had won the ICC T20 World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy shared an old video of the wicketkeeper-batsman getting bowled in the IPL. He revealed that dismissing Dhoni was an absolute honour for him.

"@mahi7781..wishing u the very best birthday.great captain ,superb brother who always wanted me to be the very best in every match, and cherish every moment ..esp.this one my big brother..love u bro. It was an absolute honour to get u out brother )(the very best ball I’ve bowled to any batsman..that too to my big bro Mahi bhai,.#gift #ball #wicket #cricket #love #bcci#ipl #yorker #captain #dhoni #birthday #memories #time," wrote Sreesanth while sharing the clip of himself rattling MS Dhoni's stumps.

As soon as Sreesanth shared the video, he was trolled by moral police who urged the pacer to show some 'respect' to his former captain. While some other users took the video slightly less seriously, they were still wondering how could someone wish a person in such a manner?





Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in London, along with his wife Sakshi, wherein the pair celebrated his birthday at a lavish party, which was attended by many of Dhoni's friends, as well as Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj, Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa, among others.