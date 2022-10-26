Sreesanth's daughter emulates Virat Kohli's 'extraordinary shots' in nets, adorable video goes viral

Source: S Sreesanth (Instagram)

Former India pacer S Sreesanth took to Instagram and shared a story of his daughter trying to emulate Virat Kohli's 'extraordinary shots' in the nets. Kohli played a crucial role in India's win over Pakistan as the Men in Blue prevailed by four wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 match.

While the 33-year-old's unbeaten 82-run inning was laced with plenty of noteworthy shots, his flick-hit six against Mohammad Nawaz quickly became the talk of the town on the internet.

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar while commentating on the India vs Pakistan match, called Kohli's hit the 'shot of the tournament'. Kohli meanwhile continues to inspire the young generation as S Sreesanth's daughter also tried to emulate the 'extraordinary shot' of Virat recently.

Sreesanth took to Instagram and shared stories of his daughter batting in the nets. The former India pacer also tagged Virat Kohli and wrote that his daughter was also trying to hit the ball in a similar manner to that of Kohli.

"Virat Kohli, my angel practising ur extra ordinary shot..long way to go..." wrote Sreesanth while sharing the adorable clip.

Kohli played a sensational knock which helped India over the line, after the Men in Blue were reduced to 31-4 earlier in their inning while chasing 160.

The Delhi-born talismanic batsman himself referred to his special knock versus Pakistan as one of his 'best ever'.

Team India will return to action on October 27, as they face off against the Netherlands at SCG in Sydney.