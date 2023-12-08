Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

The commissioner of LLC handed Sreesanth a legal notice after the pacer claimed that Gautam Gambhir called him ‘fixer’ during the Eliminator of the tournament on Wednesday.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) commissioner issued a legal notice to Sreesanth following the fast bowler's claim that Gautam Gambhir labeled him a 'fixer' during the Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on December 6.The notice outlined Sreesanth's alleged breach of contract within the T20 tournament and specified that discussions with the pacer would only proceed once he removed the videos criticizing Gambhir within the league's framework.

Despite umpires submitting their report on the controversy, no mention was made of Sreesanth's assertions about being called a 'fixer.'In response, Sreesanth released videos expressing his frustration with Gambhir's hurtful remarks during the match, accusing the player of rudeness and provocation.

Sreesanth: 'Let's clear the air about Mr. Fighter, who constantly picks fights with colleagues for no reason. He doesn't even respect senior players like Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he kept calling me, which is very rude and should not have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir'.

Gambhir responded with a cryptic social media post: 'Smile when the world is all about attention!'

Later, during the LLC 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Manipal Tigers, Sreesanth celebrated Gambhir's dismissal. After Amitoze Singh ran Gambhir out with a direct hit, Sreesanth praised the play on his Instagram story: "Beautiful throw, well done @amitozesingh14.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth's wife supported her husband on Instagram: 'It's shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from active cricket. After all, upbringing matters a lot, and it shows up when this kind of behavior comes up on the ground. Shocking, truly shocking'.