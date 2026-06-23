Sree Charani dethrones Linsey Smith to become world No. 1 T20I bowler; Deepti Sharma remains among elite all-rounders

India spinner Sree Charani has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, overtaking Linsey Smith. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma remains among the world's leading all-rounders, holding fourth place in the latest rankings update.

At just 21, Indian spinner Sree Charani has climbed to the top of the Women's T20 International Bowling Rankings. It’s the first time she’s held the number one spot, edging past England’s Linsey Smith.

Charani’s rise comes off the back of a fantastic run in the Women’s T20 World Cup. She’s leading the tournament in wickets—ten so far in just three matches. Her four-wicket haul against the Netherlands in Leeds was her second in her career, and she kept the momentum going with three more wickets against South Africa in Manchester, including a double-wicket maiden.

On the batting front, Smriti Mandhana’s holding steady among the world’s best. She’s still in the top five after posting half-centuries against both Pakistan and the Netherlands in the World Cup.

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Charani’s only been on the scene for about a year—she debuted in June last year against England. In just 23 matches, she’s picked up 38 wickets. Her best figures? Four wickets for just 12 runs. As for the rest of the rankings, England’s Charlie Dean now sits second after picking up five wickets so far in this World Cup. Meanwhile, Linsey Smith has slipped to third, and Sophie Ecclestone has jumped to fourth. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews surged nine places to 11th, Australia’s Kim Garth shot up 25 spots to 20th, and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana has moved to 25th.

India’s batting lineup is also looking strong, with three players in the top 10. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is fifth with a 749 rating. Shafali Verma has climbed to sixth, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur now sits at number ten.

Australia’s Georgia Voll is still at the top spot for batters, with 829 ranking points, after scoring 62 runs in three World Cup matches. Beth Mooney, also from Australia, is now second, and South Africa’s skipper Laura Wolvaardt is third.

Deepti Sharma is leading the charge for Indian all-rounders. She’s fourth in the world rankings with 364 points—the only Indian in the all-rounder top ten. West Indies’ Hayley Matthews is number one, Amelia Kerr of New Zealand is second. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu has moved up to third, Ireland’s Orla Prendergast is at five, and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana is sixth. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp shot up five places to ninth after a standout performance against India, scoring 81 and picking up two wickets.

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