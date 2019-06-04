Squad goals: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya go sightseeing in Southampton ahead of World Cup clash against Proteas

World Cup 2019: Still to open their campaign in the tournament, the Men in Blue seem to be enjoying their time in England.

MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya become touristy as they shared photos of themselves enjoying on the busy streets of Southampton. From donning a leather jacket to wearing hoodies, the boys showed their style as they strolled around.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Hardik captioned the picture as the ‘gang’ while KL Rahul wrote 'Straight outta Southampton!'.

After a good knock against Bangladesh in the World Cup warm-up match, KL Rahul could have booked the No. 4 spot for himself. As for the middle order batting line-up, its in the safe hands of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni.

India would be playing their first match on June 5 against South Africa. The team have been immensely practicing in the nets and making sure to start their campaign on a winning note.