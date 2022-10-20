Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reacts to BCCI-PCB Asia Cup row, says ‘All teams who…’

File Photo

Amid growing rift between the Cricket Boards of India and Pakistan regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has given his view on the controversy. Thakur, while addressing a press conference, was asked by journalists to comment on the row.

The controversy erupted after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian Men’s cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, which the BCCI insists should be held at a neutral venue. Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) which makes his statement much more significant.

Pakistan Cricket Board retaliated threatening to withdraw from the next year’s ICC ODI World Cup in India. Several former India and Pakistan cricketers have also dived into the controversy slamming cricket administrations. The rift arises ahead of the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Reacting to journalists’ questions, BJP MP and Sports Minister Thakur said that all teams who qualify for the World Cup are welcome and he expects all teams to come to India for the major event.

On the question of India visiting Pakistan to play cricket in the neighbouring country, Thakur said that the decision rests with the home ministry since the security of players is an important matter.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur, who is also a former BCCI president, was quoted to have said.

"It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter," the Union Minister said on the possibility of Indian cricketers travelling to Pakistan.

It was pointed out to Thakur that some international teams have now restarted touring Pakistan for cricket series. However, the Union Minister deflected the question, it was reported.

READ MORE | DNA Explainer: What if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match gets washed out

(With inputs from PTI)