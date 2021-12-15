Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has THIS to say about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s alleged ‘rift’

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that no player is bigger than the game when quizzed about the alleged ‘rift’ between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Thakur further added that the concerned federation or association should provide further updates on the matter.

Speculation has been rife about an alleged rift between the two senior players, and matters seem to have been complicated further ever since the BCCI replaced Virat Kohli, as the ODI skipper, handing the big job to Rohit Sharma.

Amidst all of this chaos, reports emerged that Kohli will not be taking part in the upcoming ODI series versus South Africa, which would be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as full-time skipper of the ODI team.

Since then, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin had slammed Kohli for being vague about his availability, while BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal offer his take on the matter.

On Wednesday, Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur was questioned about the issue, and he said that the issue needs to be clarified further.

"Sports is supreme & nobody is bigger than sports. I can't you give info as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info," Thakur was quoted as saying by India Today.

In the meanwhile, India’s newly crowned ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has sustained a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the 3 match Test series versus the Proteas, which begins from December 26.

It will be interesting to see who leads Team India if Rohit fails to regain full fitness before the ODI leg that kicks off from January 19.