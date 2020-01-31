SpiriOfCricket: Rohit Sharma praises U19 New Zealand boys for carrying injured West Indies batsman off field

In the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, New Zealand defeated West Indies by two wickets to enter the semi-finals on Wednesday.

While the match saw an epic thrilling last-over finish, the talk of the town will be the sportsmanship shown by the Kiwi lads.

After the Windies were bowled out for 238 in 47.5 overs, batsman Kirk McKenzie, who was walking back to the dressing room was seen hobbling and looked in some discomfort.

Seeing the batsman in that state, BlackCaps captain Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field rushed to help him as they lifted McKenzie on their shoulders off the field.

Their gesture drew warm applause from everyone including India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best. https://t.co/qzUZjEuRt5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 30, 2020

The batsman quoted the tweet of the video, posted by the ICC, praising the duo for their gesture.

As for the match, after Windies kept losing regular wickets, McKenzie had kept the innings alive hitting 99 off 104.

He struck 11 fours and three sixes in his innings and was the last wicket to fall as West Indies were bowled out for 238 in 47.5 overs.

After defending champions India. the Kiwis become the second team to qualify for the U19 world cup semi-finals.