IND vs NZ: Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gets trolled by Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram

One can surely call Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal witty and funny for his off-field antics, however, there are some occasions when the man is also trolled by his peers and their partners.

On Sunday when the spinner had finally made his return in the playing XI against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after being snubbed for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, he made sure he shared pictures of the same.

The sensational bowler who had marked his 50th T20I for Team India had taken to Instagram and posted an engaging post featuring Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

In the picture, the newly appointed T20I skipper can be seen talking to the two players and Chahal took this opportunity to ask netizens to caption the image.

While many creative answers flooded the post including that of batter Suryakumar Yadav, however, the comment that stole all the limelight came from the Hitman's wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Ritika was quick to notice the post and came up with an amazing caption and commented: "Sorry boys but Rits is my number one".

As for SKY, he also came up with a hilarious comment and quoted the famous dialogue of Bollywood comedy classic 'Andaz Apna Apna'. He wrote: "TEJA mai hu mark idhar hai"

As for the clash, Team India has a clean sweep over the Kiwis in the T20I series. Now all focus will shift to the two-match Test series which will also see the return of Kane Willaimson and Virat Kohli.