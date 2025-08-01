Twitter
Viral video: Farah Khan's cook goes to Maldives, gets VIP treatment, director feels envy of him, netizens react to their 'cute banter': 'Dilip bhai is so lucky'

CRICKET

'Spent many hours talking about...': Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England Test series

Nair's tough, unbeaten fifty on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval has been a bright spot for India in a tough series. He came back to the Test team after eight years.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

'Spent many hours talking about...': Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England Test series

England batting great Kevin Pietersen has shared some insight on how Indian batter Karun Nair got ready for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy during the IPL 2025 season. Pietersen, who coached batting for Delhi Capitals when Nair played there in IPL 2025, said, We talked a lot about batting in England during the IPL.

Nair's tough, unbeaten fifty on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval has been a bright spot for India in a tough series. He came back to the Test team after eight years. While he had trouble getting consistent scores at first, his showing at The Oval displayed new determination and clear technique.

Pietersen is known for his sharp cricket views. He said that their IPL talks centered on the finer points of batting in England. This included getting mentally ready for ball movement and bounce, and having the patience to face good seam bowling.

"So happy for Karun and how he's stabilised India's batting yesterday," Pietersen posted on X (formerly Twitter). "He's a tremendously hard worker on his game and we spent many hours talking about batting in England during the IPL. I'm hoping he gets a wonderful 100 today!"

Nair's time with Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, where he was bought for INR 50 lakhs, gave him this key chance to learn from Pietersen. His play in domestic matches, like a double century for India A against England Lions, also helped him get back into the Test team.

Earlier in the series, Nair had good starts but didn't turn them into big scores. His unbeaten 52 at The Oval, in tough conditions for seam bowlers, shows the hard work he put in with Pietersen's help. This innings, his first Test fifty since his big triple century against England in 2016, could be a key point for his career.

Also read| IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2 at The Oval?

