Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

In first-class cricket, he picked up 125 wickets in 39 games, at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...
India has always been in search of fast-paced bowlers in cricket. However, Team India found its own in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While these bowlers may not have the highest speed, their presence strikes fear in the hearts of players worldwide. Yet, there have been some bowlers in India whose fate did not smile upon them. We are here to tell you the story of one such fast bowler whose speed was no less than Pakistan's legendary Shoaib Akhtar. However, his career came to an end in just 2 months.

We are talking about former fast bowler of Team India, David Johnson, who made his debut under Sachin's captaincy. He was born on October 16, 1971. Johnson showcased excellent performances for his state team and then earned a spot in Team India. Johnson was known for his rapid and lethal bowling. He troubled many top batsmen with his bowling speed of 157.8 km/h. He was a vital part of Karnataka's bowling unit, which included stalwarts like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Venkatesh Prasad.

Despite his brilliant bowling, Johnson's career did not last long. He made his debut in the Indian cricket team on October 10, 1996. His first match was against Australia, where his first international victim was batsman Michael Slater. In the same year, he played his second and final Test match against South Africa in December. Even in this match, he could not leave a significant impact and only managed to take 2 wickets. After that, he did not get a chance in Team India and remained a forgotten king.

During the T20 World Cup 2024, a tragic news was received. The 52-year-old Johnson fell from his balcony at home, leading to his untimely demise. His imprint in first-class cricket will always be remembered. He has taken 125 wickets in 39 matches in the Ranji Trophy. Additionally, he also claimed 41 wickets in 33 List A matches. After his international career, Johnson was running an academy.

Also read| From cutting hair to fasting for days, how Vinesh Phogat battled to compete in a new weight class

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
