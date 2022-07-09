Search icon
Rift between Ravindra Jadeja-CSK? Speculation abuzz after all-rounder deletes Instagram posts related to IPL franchise

Ravindra Jadeja also did not post any pictures on social media to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a big move and made Ravindra Jadeja the skipper of the team after MS Dhoni stepped down.

However, things did not go in favour of the all-rounder and soon, he was seen giving up the captaincy and handing it over back to MSD. Later, he did play some games but was then injured and released from the CSK camp.

In fact, after being an integral part of CSK for almost 10 years, the franchise went on to unfollow the player on Instagram.

The sudden departure due to injury and then being unfollowed had already sparked rumours of a rift with the franchise. However, the team's top brass had rubbished the reports but now, another incident has got netizens talking.

Jadeja has reportedly deleted all his older Instagram posts which are related to CSK. While the franchise continues to feature the all-rounder in their Twitter feeds, Jaddu's action of removing pictures related to CSK has not sat well with fans. 

Not just that, Jadeja also did not post any pictures on social media to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday as well.

While fans are waiting for any clarification from the CSK management, the all-rounder recently smashed a brilliant century at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. 

