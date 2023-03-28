‘Special thanks to Virat’: AB de Villiers pens emotional note for RCB teammates

The note was full of the emotional connection he has made with the team and the country because of the IPL. “I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful” reads the note.

RCB held an unboxing event on Sunday, where the franchise revealed their new team jersey. Two star players AB de Viliers and Chris Gyale were felicitated by the Guard of Honour for their contribution to the team as both players officially retired from IPL. When AB was asked about his plans of coming back he said, “I think the team is very good at the moment and I don't think we fit in the team now”. The right hand batter pinned down an emotional note on Instagram earlier today (March 28) thanking the team and fans for their immense support.

The note was full of the emotional connection he has made with the team and the country because of the IPL. “I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful” reads the note. In the end he also thanked his teammate and friend Virat Kohli. He wrote, “Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you”

The Instagram post reads, “I don't know where to start really. So March 26th 2023 Chris and I were inducted into the RCB hall of fame and our jersey numbers retired forever. My heart blossomed as my wife, two boys and little girl walked up the stairs to enter our RCB den, stairs that I have walked up so many times with butterflies fluttering in my stomach. It felt weird to walk up there in a different state of mind.

Tears filled my eyes when I stepped on to the balcony of our dressing room at the Chinnaswamy in front of a packed stadium. I never thought hearing the chants of ABD could beat the first time, but this time was different. It used to be adrenalin combined with an extreme hunger to please the cry out of our fans to find a way to win, this time it was a sea of emotion that filled my body as I simply felt grateful to have had my time in the arena representing a proud city, an amazing franchise and incredible teammates.

So many special memories rushed back as I thought of all my days spent in India since 2003, I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful!

Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you RCB, thank you Bengaluru.”

IPL 2023 will commence from friday (March 31), RCB will play their first match against MI on April 2.