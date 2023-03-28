‘Special thanks to Virat’: AB de Villiers pens emotional note for RCB teammates

Headlines

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Special thanks to Virat’: AB de Villiers pens emotional note for RCB teammates

The note was full of the emotional connection he has made with the team and the country because of the IPL. “I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful” reads the note.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RCB held an unboxing event on Sunday, where the franchise revealed their new team jersey. Two star players AB de Viliers and Chris Gyale were felicitated by the Guard of Honour for their contribution to the team as both players officially retired from IPL. When AB was asked about his plans of coming back he said, “I think the team is very good at the moment and I don't think we fit in the team now”. The right hand batter pinned down an emotional note on Instagram earlier today (March 28) thanking the team and fans for their immense support.

The note was full of the emotional connection he has made with the team and the country because of the IPL. “I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful” reads the note. In the end he also thanked his teammate and friend Virat Kohli. He wrote, “Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you”

The Instagram post reads, “I don't know where to start really. So March 26th 2023 Chris and I were inducted into the RCB hall of fame and our jersey numbers retired forever. My heart blossomed as my wife, two boys and little girl walked up the stairs to enter our RCB den, stairs that I have walked up so many times with butterflies fluttering in my stomach. It felt weird to walk up there in a different state of mind.

Tears filled my eyes when I stepped on to the balcony of our dressing room at the Chinnaswamy in front of a packed stadium. I never thought hearing the chants of ABD could beat the first time, but this time was different. It used to be adrenalin combined with an extreme hunger to please the cry out of our fans to find a way to win, this time it was a sea of emotion that filled my body as I simply felt grateful to have had my time in the arena representing a proud city, an amazing franchise and incredible teammates.

So many special memories rushed back as I thought of all my days spent in India since 2003, I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I'll forever be grateful!
Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you RCB, thank you Bengaluru.”

IPL 2023 will commence from friday (March 31), RCB will play their first match against MI on April 2.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Meet Vanshita Tiwari, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her package is…

Meet Ayushi Jain, engineer-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Rhea Kapoor says good reception to Thank You For Coming validates her: I can’t be controlled by you being uncomfortable

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE