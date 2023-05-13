Search icon
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet

Shafali Verma belongs to Rohtak, Haryana and plays as an opener in the Indian women's cricket team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Indian Women's Cricket Team opener Shafali Verma has scored brilliantly in her Class 12th CBSE board examination. She has also shared her marksheet on social media and expressed her happiness. CBSE has declared the Class 10, 12 results 2023 on Friday.

The 19-year-old wrote, "Another very special 80+ smash in 2023, but this time in 12th boards! I am very happy with my results and can’t wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!" Shafali belongs to Rohtak, Haryana. She plays as an opener in Team India and also does spin bowling. She was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction.

In 2019, she became the youngest cricketer to play in a Women's T20 International match for India when she was just 15 years old. Two years later in June 2021, she became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket.

Under her captaincy, India won the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. In October 2022, she became the youngest cricketer to complete 1000 runs in T20 Internationals.

