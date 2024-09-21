'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Rohit was captured on camera expressing frustration towards a fielder, exclaiming, "Oye, soye hue hai sab log" (Everybody is sleeping).

Rohit Sharma's leadership approach differs significantly from that of Virat Kohli. While Kohli was known for his intense demeanor, Rohit, as reported by many who have played under his captaincy, is characterized by his supportive and guiding nature. However, this does not mean that Rohit lacks intensity. He has a unique style of communication with his team, as evidenced by his now-famous "garden mein ghoomne wala" remark that went viral after he used it to motivate his fielders to show more energy and focus.

In a recent incident during the first Test against Bangladesh, Rohit was captured on camera expressing frustration towards a fielder, exclaiming, "Oye, soye hue hai sab log" (Everybody is sleeping). The video of this moment has since circulated widely, although it remains unclear which player Rohit Sharma was addressing in the heat of the moment.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's struggles against Bangladesh continued during the first Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he managed to score only six and five runs in the two innings played by India. This marks the fourth instance where Rohit has failed to reach double digits in both innings of a Test match.

In the four Tests and five innings he has played against Bangladesh, Rohit has only scored a total of 44 runs at an average of 8.80, with his highest score being just 21 runs.

Despite his struggles in Tests against Bangladesh, Rohit's overall record against them in all formats is much more impressive. He has scored 1,307 runs in 34 matches and 35 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and eight fifties. His highest score against Bangladesh is 137.

In the current 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, Rohit has scored 711 runs at an average of 41.82, including three centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 131.

