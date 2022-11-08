South African T20 league unlikely to feature Indian cricketers despite big IPL connection

File Photo

IPL franchise owners bought all six teams of the soon-to-be-launched South African T20 league, SA20, which led to speculation that the league may feature Indian cricketers. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appears in no mood to change its existing policy.

With several T20 leagues emerging around the world, the BCCI has been under pressure to allow Indian cricketers to play domestic T20 cricket overseas. With all six teams of the SA20 bought by IPL owners, there was expectation that doors may soon open for some Indian players to play overseas tournaments.

However, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday told PTI that the BCCI does not have any plans to change the policy currently existing, referring to both Indian players under contract and non-contracted. The current BCCI policy aims at preserving its players in a hectic cricketing calendar. Dhumal said that not letting players play in other leagues is a decision of the BCCI “in principle” and it is done keeping in mind “overall well-being” of players.

“This in principle is the decision of the BCCI that our contracted players can't go and play for other leagues. As it is there is so much cricket happening. Keeping in mind their overall well-being that decision has been taken. As of now we stick to that decision,” he was quoted as saying by PTI

“Even the non contracted ones are aspiring to play for India,” Dhumal added.

Indian players have to be exclusively playing in the IPL or stay away from it in order to be a part of other T20 leagues around the world. Spinner Pravin Tambe was banned from playing for KKR in the IPL after he featured in overseas leagues without getting an NOC from the board.

(With inputs from PTI)