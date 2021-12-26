IND vs SA 1st Test: THIS is why South African players are wearing black armbands on Day 1 at Centurion

The much-awaited India vs South Africa Test is underway and two surprising events took place - Virat Kohli won the toss and then opted to bat first. While fans are eagerly watching the Boxing Day Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, what has grabbed the attention of many was the black armbands the South African players were seen wearing on Day 1.

The Proteas players have worn the black armband as a tribute to the archbishop of South Africa, Desmond Tutu, who passed away on December 26 2021.

The 90-year-old had played a key role in abolishing apartheid in South Africa and was even awarded the Nobel peace prize in the year 1984.

The archbishop had fought for the oppressed and as a mark of respect, the Protean cricketers have worn black armbands.

Talking about the clash, Virat Kohli at the toss admitted that the Proteas side is a strong one. Veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found a place in the playing XI, in place of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari.

"We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home have been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. A very challenging place to play. South African unit is always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket for practice," said Virat Kohli after winning the toss.