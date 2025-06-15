Earlier this month, Kohli and de Villiers reunited following RCB's victory in their first IPL title. The two RCB legends embraced and celebrated after defeating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. However, de Villiers disclosed that Kohli only resumed communication with him a few months ago.

On June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, just moments before the IPL 2025 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings, an emotional scene unfolded as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared a heartfelt hug. Hours later, after an exhilarating match that saw RCB clinch their first IPL title, the two cricketing legends were spotted together during interviews, celebrating this significant milestone. However, it is important to note that not long before this reunion, the two had not been in contact.

In an interview with Cricket.com, the former South African international and RCB legend openly discussed a mistake he made last year, which led to Kohli distancing himself for several months. De Villiers expressed his relief and joy when Kohli reestablished communication with him at the start of this year.

When questioned about Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, de Villiers was encouraged to compare his own retirement decision in 2018 with that of his former RCB teammate, as both ended their Test careers sooner than expected. He shared details from a recent discussion with Kohli, revealing that it was only six months ago that the Indian cricket icon began to reconnect with him following the incident in 2024.

"I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again," he said.

"We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me. How did I get through certain moments of my life. So, I knew what kind of phase he was going through, considering his age and how many games he's played, and the dynamics of being in the team all the time, the politics thereof as well. There are a lot of things weigh in on you, and so I shared with him from the heart what I felt and what I thought watching him on the screen. I'm happy he is still around playing cricket and that decision comes from the heart and I support him 100 per cent with that," he added.

Indeed, De Villiers' statement was accurate as Kohli and Anushka celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

