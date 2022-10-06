Headlines

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20 Cricket World Cup due to injury

A huge blow to the South African team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and ICC T20 World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

A huge blow to the South African team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be held in October-November this year. A left-thumb fracture became the cause of Pretorious being ruled from the series and the upcoming global cricketing event. 

READ: 'Overrated batsman and bad...', netizens unpleased with Shubman Gill as he drops an easy catch in the 1st ODI

"#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb. #BePartOfIt," tweeted the official handle of Cricket South Africa. 

Notably, the all-rounder played the third T20I of the three-match series against India and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. SA won that match by 49 runs. Following this first ODI match at Lucknow, the second ODI will be played in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9.The final ODI of the series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

Both sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1.

READ: Both sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1.

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. 

