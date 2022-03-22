South Africa Women vs Australia Women: Meg Lanning's 135* helps Aussie side win by 5 wickets

South Africa Women suffered their first loss at the ICC Women's World Cup after going down by 5-wickets versus the Australia Women's team. Batting first, the Proteas had scored 271, which the Aussie side chased down comfortably, thanks to skipper Meg Lannings' unbeaten 135* to pick up Australia's sixth win of the tournament.

A masterclass from the Megastar (135*) powers the Aussies to a sixth straight #CWC22 victory! This team



Scorecard: https://t.co/g36GnvEpjM pic.twitter.com/vpXTctHjyQ March 22, 2022

More to follow...