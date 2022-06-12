South Africa wins the toss in the 2nd T20I and opts to bowl first in Cuttack

India vs South Africa

In the 2nd T20I between India-South Africa which will b played in Cuttack, Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has decided to bowl first.

READ: Hockey India congratulated Rani Rampal as she completed 250 international matches

Talking about the playing XI during the toss, the South African captain announced 2 forced changes in the playing XI as Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs miss out due to injury and Henrich Klassen and Reeza Hendricks come in place of them. Indian team is playing with the same XI from the previous game.

Playing XI for both the teams

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje